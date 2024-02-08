Takeaways from the special counsel’s report on Biden’s handling of classified documents
By AAMER MADHANI, STEVE PEOPLES and COLLEEN LONG
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The special counsel’s report on President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents is out and it’s not great news for the president on multiple fronts. The report concludes that no criminal charges against Biden are warranted. But it also says there was evidence that Biden “willfully” retained and disclosed highly classified materials when he was a private citizen. And it highlights his confusion and “significantly limited” recall of events related to the documents, saying that Biden came across as “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”