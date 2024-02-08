Takeaways from the Supreme Court arguments over whether Trump is ineligible to be president again

WASHINGTON (AP) — The prevailing view among legal experts before the Supreme Court heard argument in a case to remove Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot was that the justices wouldn’t take that step. And after Thursday’s lengthy arguments, that sense has grown. The justices’ questions challenged the notion that a state court can order a presidential contender off the ballot for violating Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. That section bars those who engage in insurrection from holding office. At issue was Trump’s role in the violent insurrection on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

