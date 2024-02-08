Tennessee authorities search for suspect in shooting of 2 sheriff’s deputies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Tennessee are searching for a suspect they say was involved in a shooting that killed one sheriff’s deputy and left another wounded. Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong says warrants have been issued for 42-year-old Kenneth Dehart, who is wanted on suspicion of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm after the Thursday evening shooting. The sheriff’s office says multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the hunt for Dehart, who should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if spotted. Authorities say Dehart was last seen in the city of Maryville, which is south of Knoxville.

