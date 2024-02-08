They opened a Haitian food truck. Then they were told, ‘Go back to your own country,’ lawsuit says
By BEN FINLEY
Associated Press
PARKSLEY, Va. (AP) — The owners of a Haitian food truck are suing a small town in Virginia over allegations that a town councilman cut the food truck’s water line and screamed, ‘Go back to your own country.’ The married couple from Haiti is suing the town of Parksley on the Eastern Shore. The lawsuit claims the town passed a food truck ban that targeted the couple and then threatened fines and imprisonment when they raised concerns it. The town’s lawyers say many allegations are “simply not true.” They say the councilman cut an illegal sewage line and was acting on behalf of the public works department.