Usher to discuss upcoming Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — What does Usher have planned for his upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance? Some details may emerge Thursday when the Grammy winner addresses the media ahead of Sunday’s show. Apple Music’s Nadeska Alexis will interview Usher about the performance at 10 a.m. Pacific time. It’s a busy week for the megastar, who is releasing his latest album and has announced a new North American tour. Apple Music will broadcast the interview on its platform and social media sites like YouTube. The Super Bowl will be held Sunday at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, with the San Francisco 49ers facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

