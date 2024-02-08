Why AP called the Nevada GOP caucuses for Trump: Race call explained

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has easily won Thursday’s Nevada caucuses, the second Republican presidential contest held in the state in just three days, but the only one that will have an official impact on the race for the GOP nomination. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 11:06 p.m. ET based on an analysis of initial vote results showing him with an overwhelming lead in six locations throughout the state. At the time the race was called, nearly all of the ballots cast in the caucuses were for Trump, roughly 98% of the total vote.

