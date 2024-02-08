With ‘Eternity in a Moment,’ Japanese artist Mika Ninagawa portrays everyday wonders

TOKYO (AP) — With “Eternity in a Moment,” the Japanese photographer and filmmaker Mika Ninagawa has created an immersive installation in Tokyo where a visitor walks through rooms with various motifs. She tells The Associated Press that her recent works have explored the humble yet miraculous in everyday life, a pursuit inspired by her father’s death. Ninagawa is the daughter of Yukio Ninagawa, the renowned theater director who taught her to be independent, economically and emotionally. It was a view extremely progressive for Japan during her childhood. Her installation at the Tokyo Node exhibition space in Toranomon Hills Station Tower runs through Feb. 25.

