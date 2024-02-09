4.6-magnitude earthquake shakes Southern California

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.6 has struck the Southern California coast near Malibu. The quake struck at 1:47 p.m. Friday at a depth of 13 kilometers, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The area is in the Santa Monica Mountains, roughly 35 miles (56 kilometers) west of downtown Los Angeles. The earthquake was felt from the Malibu coast south to Orange County and east to downtown Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that it was “widely felt” in Los Angeles, though there was no immediate indication of damage or injuries.

