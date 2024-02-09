Amazon Prime Video will carry an NFL playoff game next season, AP sources say

Amazon Prime Video will carry an NFL postseason game next season, people familiar with the matter confirmed to The Associated Press. The three people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Friday because neither the league nor the streaming platform has made the announcement. It will be the second straight year that an important NFL game will be carried exclusively on a streaming platform. The Jan. 13 AFC wild-card game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins streamed on Peacock.

