AP Decision Notes: What to expect in the race to replace George Santos

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in New York’s third congressional district will decide who will complete the remaining 11 months of George Santos’ unfinished term. The epilogue to Santos’ short and tumultuous congressional career will be written Tuesday as two candidates vie to replace him. Former U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, the Democratic nominee, and Nassau County legislator Mazi Pilip, the Republican nominee. Both parties are eyeing the competitive seat as Republicans hold a narrow three-seat majority in the U.S. House. The seat became vacant after Santos was expelled from the House late last year after being charged with multiple counts of fraud and stealing from donors.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.