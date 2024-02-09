As the Olympics loom, Parisians ask: Should we skip town? Games organizers work to win their hearts

PARIS (AP) — Holding the Olympic Games in bustling, compact Paris is riling and worrying some residents. Games organizers and City Hall officials are finding that out for themselves as they embark on a concerted campaign to win Parisians’ hearts and minds and get people in the Olympic mood or, at least, get ready. At town hall meetings, they are fielding questions about the security measures, transport and other concerns. Some people plan to skip town entirely. By mostly using existing sports venues as well as temporary ones, Paris’ goal is to avoid the legacy of waste and vast cost generated by other Games. But for the 2.1 million people who live within the city limits, the consequences of 10,500 athletes competing in their midst are going to be considerable.

