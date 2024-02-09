Astronauts from Turkey, Italy and Sweden return to Earth, ending private space station trip

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronauts from Turkey, Italy and Sweden are back on Earth, ending a private three-week trip to the International Space Station. Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the Atlantic on Friday off the Florida coast. The trio were accompanied by a retired NASA astronaut who now works for the Houston company that arranged the chartered flight. Turkey, Italy and Sweden financed the mission, paying roughly $55 million apiece. Turkey’s Alper Gezeravci is the first person from his country to rocket to space.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.