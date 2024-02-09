Before Usher hits the Super Bowl halftime stage, Apple Music builds anticipation ahead of big show
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
AP Entertainment Writer
LAS VEGAS (AP) — As the Super Bowl halftime show sponsor, Apple music wants to leave an influential mark like never before. Last year, the streaming service put a plan in place for Rihanna. Now, the push will come for Usher — Sunday’s megastar headliner. The streaming service has been working with the R&B singer and his team since meeting with him during last year’s Paris Fashion Week. The past couple weeks, it’s all about Usher. Apple says it is trying to keep the emphasis on Usher’s music, something it hopes to maintain even after the game.