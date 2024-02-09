Chemical attack suspect likely vanished in the Thames, UK police say

LONDON (AP) — Police say the suspect in a London chemical attack that left a woman hospitalized with life-changing injuries and injured her two young daughters likely has vanished in the River Thames. Metropolitan Police Commander Jon Savell said Friday that closed-circuit television images showed Abdul Ezedi walking on a bridge over the river, but never exiting it. Savell says investigators concluded that Ezedi he had probably “gone into the water,″ although they haven’t found a body. Police launched a nationwide manhunt for the 35-year-old after the woman and her daughter were attacked with an alkaline substance on Jan. 31. Images captured after the attack revealed Ezedi also suffered significant injuries to the right side of his face.

