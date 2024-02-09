Chinese technology company lashes back at US claims it has ties to military

BANGKOK (AP) — A Nasdaq-listed Chinese technology company that makes parts for self-driving vehicles has threatened to sue the U.S. government after it was included in a list of companies the Pentagon says have links to the Chinese military. Hesai Technology’s core product is LiDAR, which is used in passenger and commercial vehicles, autonomous driving vehicles, delivery robots and other applications. It was among 17 companies the U.S. Department of Defense recently added to its list of companies it considers “Chinese military companies.” The revised list also includes IDG Capital, a major private equity investment company with holdings in many Chinese technology companies, and major Chinese energy, telecoms and aviation companies.

