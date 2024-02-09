Colin Jost of ‘Saturday Night Live’ gets entertainer gig at White House correspondents’ dinner

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Jost, the co-anchor of Weekend Update on “Saturday Night Live,” will get a chance to roast leading political and media figures as the featured entertainer at the annual dinner of the White House Correspondents’ Association in April. The writer and comedic performer has written for the long-running NBC late-night comedy franchise since 2005. He began co-anchoring the show’s news parody in 2014 with Michael Che. His film credits include “Coming 2 America” and “Tom & Jerry.” Jost is married to actress Scarlett Johansson. The U.S. president and first lady traditionally attend the WHCA dinner along with senior government officials and members of the press corps. Proceeds from the night help fund scholarships for journalism students.

