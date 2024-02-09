Denmark’s new king and queen to visit Scandinavian monarchies on 1st foreign state tour

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s new King Frederik X and his Australian-born wife Queen Mary will visit Sweden and Norway in May in their first foreign state visit. Frederik was proclaimed Danish monarch on Jan. 14. The Danish royal household said on Friday the royal couple will first visit Sweden and then Norway. Frederik’s solo visit to Poland last week was planned before his mother, Queen Margrethe II, announced her surprise abdication on New Year’s eve. Mary did not travel to Poland with her husband. The pair will later also travel to the Faeroe Islands and Greenland, which are both part of the Danish realm.

