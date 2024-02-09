Drug possession charge against rapper Kodak Black dismissed in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A drug possession charge against South Florida rapper Kodak Black was dismissed two months after an arrest, though a drug trafficking case from 2022 remains ongoing. A Broward County judge ruled Friday that prosecutors couldn’t refute or negate the fact that the rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, had an oxycodone prescription filled by a pharmacy. Officials say Plantation police arrested Kapri in December after finding him asleep at the wheel with white powder around his mouth. The powder initially tested positive for cocaine, but a lab test later revealed it was oxycodone, for which Kapri obtained a prescription in July 2022.

