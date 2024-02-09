Faced with wave of hostile bills, transgender rights leaders are playing “a defense game”

For decades, the plotline for LGBTQ+ activism in the U.S. was one of advances — often slow but moving forward. Faced with unprecedented legislative attacks, transgender rights leaders are now playing defense. As a counter, two of the biggest groups are joining forces. The Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund and the National Center for Transgender Equality plan to merge this summer. The new organization, with a projected staff of about 50, will be called Advocates for Trans Equality. Scores of bills have been enacted recently in Republican-governed states targeting trans people, including bans on gender-affirming medical care for minors and trans athletes from competing on girls’ and women’s scholastic sports teams.

