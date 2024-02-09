Fire causes extensive damage to iconic Chicago restaurant known for its breakfasts

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say an overnight fire caused extensive damage to an iconic Chicago restaurant that’s known for its breakfasts and is filled with decades of memorabilia. Firefighters were called to the Palace Grill around 10 p.m. Thursday. Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford says the fire caused no injuries but there was extensive damage to the interior of the restaurant. The Palace Grill opened in 1938 on Chicago’s Near West Side and has long been a popular spot for hockey players, police officers and firefighters. Langford tells the Chicago Sun-Times the fire’s cause was under investigation, but a preliminary investigation indicates a grease fire started in the kitchen near a grill.

