From doinks to SpongeBob, technology to play a huge role in the CBS presentation of the Super Bowl

The doink cam is one of many innovations that CBS will use during Sunday’s NFL title game between Kansas City and San Francisco. It will be the 22nd time that CBS has carried the Super Bowl, which is the most among the four broadcast networks. The upright cameras are part of 165 cameras CBS has for the game. The network also has cameras throughout the Las Vegas strip, including one at the top of the Stratosphere. There are also 23 augmented reality cameras that both CBS and Nickelodeon will use. The Nickelodeon broadcast will use the augmented reality cameras the most because it will appear that SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star will be on the set calling the game with Noah Eagle and Nate Burleson.

