Ghana artifacts that were looted 150 years ago by British forces have been returned by a US museum

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Seven royal artifacts looted 150 years ago by British colonial forces from Ghana’s ancient Asante kingdom have been returned to the kingdom. The items were on Thursday presented to the kingdom by the Fowler Museum in the United States which has kept them since the 1960s. It is the latest in a series of stolen treasured items being repatriated to several African countries after decades of resistance from European and Western governments and museums. But activists say thousands more are still out of reach. A Ghanaian cultural expert who helped negotiate the return of the items says the repatriation of the artifacts to Ghana “signifies the return of our souls.”

