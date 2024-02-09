Harris calls special counsel’s comments on Biden’s memory ‘gratuitous’ and ‘politically motivated’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is slamming the special counsel’s report into President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents that raised questions about his memory, calling it “politically motivated” and “gratuitous.” The report from Robert Hur, the former Maryland U.S. Attorney selected by Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate Biden found evidence that Biden willfully held onto and shared with a ghostwriter highly classified information. But it laid out why Hur did not believe the evidence met the standard for criminal charges. It noted that Biden could not recall defining milestones in his own life such as when his son Beau died or when he served as vice president.

