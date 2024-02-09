Indianapolis man arrested after stabbing deaths of 2 women in their 50s

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors have filed two murder charges against an Indianapolis man following the stabbing deaths days apart of two women in their 50s. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Friday that 58-year-old Shannon Lassere was found dead on Jan. 27 and 52-year-old Marianne Weis on Feb. 1 on the city’s far east side. They were found dead within a block of each other. The Marion County Coroner’s Office has determined both women died from multiple sharp force injuries to the neck. Acting IMPD Chief Chris Bailey says their deaths were “brutal and evil.” The man was taken into custody Tuesday.

