IRS watchdog: Contractors who failed background checks maintained access to sensitive agency systems

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new IRS inspector general report says the agency continued to give 19 contractors access to sensitive systems despite failing background reports as recently as last July. The Treasury Department’s inspector general for tax administration issued a report this week, saying, “These contractors still retained their access to one or more sensitive systems because the IRS did not take action to suspend or disable the contractors from the IRS’s systems, as required.” An IRS spokesperson would not disclose how long the contracts had access due to privacy issues. IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel says four of the contractors have since been fired and the 15 others have passed new background checks.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.