Man convicted in Italy for 2007 Meredith Kercher murder is under surveillance over abuse claims

ROME (AP) — A Rome court has ordered that the man convicted in the 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher and freed three years ago be placed under “special surveillance” for allegedly abusing a former girlfriend. Italian media reported on Friday that the order came after the former girlfriend filed a complaint last summer against Rudy Guede, a 36-year-old Ivorian convicted of the Kercher murder. It followed a December restraining order barring Guede from being within 500 meters of the woman and forcing him to wear an electronic bracelet. The former girlfriend has not been identified. Guede has denied killing Kercher. He was freed in November 2021 after serving most of his 16-year prison sentence.

