Mardi Gras is coming. Here’s what to know about New Orleans’ parades and parties

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Carnival season 2024 is entering its final days in New Orleans with big parades on the city’s main thoroughfares and smaller, offbeat walking clubs strolling the old French Quarter. Among the Friday processions is a group known as the krewe of “Bosom Buddies & Breast Friends,” whose members hand out hand-decorated bras as they walk the French Quarter’s narrow streets. More traditional parades with masked riders on huge, colorful floats roll Friday night and throughout the weekend. It all comes to an end in on Mardi Gras — or Fat Tuesday — a final day of celebration before Lent.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.