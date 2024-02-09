Nearly 200 abused corpses were found at a funeral home. Why did it take authorities years to act?
By JESSE BEDAYN and COLLEEN SLEVIN
Associated Press
DENVER (AP) — Court documents say a county coroner reported suspicions about bodies being poorly treated by a Colorado funeral home more than three years before nearly 200 decomposing bodies were discovered inside a decrepit building last October. The newly unsealed arrest affidavits for Jon and Carie Hallford raise questions about how the mistreatment of corpses was able to continue for so long. Colorado has some of the weakest rules for funeral homes in the nation with no routine inspections or qualification requirements for funeral home operators.