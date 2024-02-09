Republican’s resignation shifts power back to Democrats in Pennsylvania House ahead of election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The resignation of a Republican lawmaker in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives has put the balance of power back to Democrats. Republican Rep. Joe Adams, of Pike County, resigned on Friday, leaving the state House at a 101-100 Democratic majority. A Democratic resignation last year had the House deadlocked at 101-101, and a special election next week will fill that vacancy. Next week’s special election in Bucks County leans heavily Democratic, and could strengthen the party’s hold on the chamber. A special election for Adams’ seat will be set as early as two months from now. Adams’ seat in the northeastern part of the state, and has trended Republican.

