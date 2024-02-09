Retired Arizona prisons boss sentenced to probation over armed 2022 standoff with police

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan has been sentenced to probation for his no-contest plea to a disorderly conduct charge stemming from a 2022 armed standoff at his Tempe home. Police say Ryan pointed a gun at officers. On Friday, Superior Court Judge Geoffrey Fish decided against jailing the 73-year-old retired prisons boss. He cited Ryan’s lack of a prior criminal record, his age and the substance abuse counseling he has undergone since the encounter. Ryan blacked out during the encounter after consuming alcohol and sleep medication. He expressed remorse for his actions.

