Shelter-in-place order continues as Maine city searches for at least 4 suspects in vehicle shooting

SACO, Maine (AP) — A shelter-in-place order remains in effect for the downtown area of Saco, Maine, as police search for at least four suspects who fled after an exchange of gunfire between occupants of two vehicles and a crash that included a school bus. Schools across the city were briefly locked down after the incident just before noon. The bus had children on board but none were hurt, city spokesperson Emily Roy said. The shelter-in-place order remained for downtown Saco as police searched and cleared areas where possible sightings of the suspects had been reported. Local and regional agencies, tactical units, police dogs and drones were all involved in the search, authorities said.

By PATRICK WHITTLE and NICK PERRY Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.