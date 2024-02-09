Small plane hits vehicle during emergency landing on southwest Florida interstate

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A small airplane has collided with a vehicle after it made an emergency landing on Interstate 75 in southwest Florida. The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash landing happened near the Pine Ridge Road exit in Collier County, just north of where Interstate 75 heads east toward Fort Lauderdale along what is known as Alligator Alley. Troopers say the southbound lanes are closed and advised motorists to seek alternate routes. A photo captured by the Florida Department of Transportation shows a huge plume of black smoke rising from the plane. It was not immediately known if anyone was injured.

