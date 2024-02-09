Superstar DJ Tiësto says he has to pull out of Super Bowl show for family reasons
By MOLLY QUELL
Associated Press
THE HAGUE (AP) — Dutch music producer DJ Tiësto has withdrawn from performing at Sunday’s Super Bowl due to an undisclosed family matter. The Dutchman wrote on social media that “it was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first.” The Grammy-winning musician was selected as the first ever in-game DJ, slotted to warm up the crowd before kickoff and throughout the game. Singer Usher will headline the halftime show while Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem.