The wife of a famed Tennessee sheriff died in a 1967 unsolved shooting. Agents just exhumed her body

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities have exhumed the body of the wife of a famed Tennessee sheriff more than a half-century after she was fatally shot in a still-unsolved killing. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed that it oversaw the exhumation of the body of Pauline Pusser on Thursday at Adamsville Cemetery. She was killed by incoming gunfire while in a car driven by her husband, McNairy County Sheriff Buford Pusser. The sheriff was made legendary by the 1973 film “Walking Tall” starring Joe Baker and a 2004 remake starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. A TBI statement said the agency received a new tip that led agents to find that there was never an autopsy performed on Pauline Pusser’s body.

