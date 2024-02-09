Wayne Kramer, late guitarist of rock band MC5, also leaves legacy of bringing music to prisons

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Among those paying tribute to MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer are prison reform advocates. They say they will build on his legacy of bringing music to incarcerated people and mentoring them after they were released. Kramer died Feb. 2 at age 75. He spent time in prison shortly after MC5 broke up. He later co-founded Jail Guitar Doors USA. The nonprofit provides inmates with musical instruments. It expanded to a songwriting mentorship program inside jails. A partner nonprofit was built in recent years that has a paid apprentice program that teaches young parolees audio recording and film editing.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.