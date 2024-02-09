What a comeback! Three longtime friends have attended every Super Bowl — and don’t intend to stop

KENNEBUNK, Maine (AP) — Three friends who say they are the final fans who can claim membership in the exclusive “never missed a Super Bowl” club are back again for number 58 this year. The three fans, all in their 80s, are Don Crisman of Maine, Gregory Eaton of Michigan and Tom Henschel, who splits time between Florida and Pennsylvania. The three are gathering this weekend in Las Vegas for the big game, and they’re hoping they can all make it all the way to the 60th edition of the game two years from now.

