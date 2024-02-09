What’s inside the Senate’s $95 billion bill to aid Ukraine and Israel and counter China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is moving toward a final vote on an emergency spending package that would provide military aid to Ukraine and Israel, replenish U.S. weapons systems and provide food, water and other humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza. About $60 billion would go to supporting Ukraine as it defends itself from the Russian invasion that began nearly two years ago. About $14.1 billion would go to support Israel and U.S. military operations in the region. In response to China, the bill includes about $1.9 billion to replenish U.S. weapons provided to Taiwan and about $3.3 billion to build more submarines in support of a security partnership with Australia and the United Kingdom.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.