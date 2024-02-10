Dexter Scott King remembered during memorial as keeper of his father Martin Luther King, Jr.’s dream

Dexter Scott King, the late son of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King, was remembered Saturday as the protector of his family’s legacy and the keeper of the deam during a memorial service in Atlanta. Dexter Scott King died Jan. 22, 2024, at his home in Malibu, California, after battling prostate cancer. The memorial service for Dexter King was held at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where his father once was pastor. Among others paying homage were his wife, Leah Weber King, brother Martin Luther King III and sister, the Rev. Bernice A. King. Stevie Wonder closed the memorial by singing “They Won’t Go When I Go.”

