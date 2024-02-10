Skip to Content
First lady questions whether special counsel referenced son’s death to score political points

By COLLEEN LONG
Associated Press

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden says she doesn’t know what a special counsel was trying to achieve when he suggested President Joe Biden could not remember his son’s death. She addressed the issue in an email Saturday to campaign donors in an emphatic defense of her husband. Biden’s team is working to alleviate Democratic concerns over the special counsel’s alarms about the president’s age and memory. Special Counsel Robert Hur’s remarks were in a report that concluded Biden would not be charged with any criminal activity for possessing classified documents after he left office.

