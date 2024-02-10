From SpongeBob to TikTok, leagues and broadcasters using many methods to attract, retain young fans

There were plenty of critics when CBS announced four years ago that it would produce a kids-centric broadcast of an NFL playoff game on Nickelodeon. Now, if a league or network isn’t doing something to appeal to younger fans, they are behind the times. Nickelodeon will air its fifth NFL game on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. It will also mark the first alternate broadcast of a Super Bowl game. The thought of SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star describing a Travis Kelce touchdown isn’t for everyone, but it does target an audience and demographic that is important to future success. In an age where viewing is measured more by minutes than hours any increases that leagues and networks can get is huge.

