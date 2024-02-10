Gallagher says he won’t run for Congress again after refusing to impeach Homeland Security chief

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher says he won’t run for a fifth term in Congress. The Wisconsin Republican announced his retirement Saturday, just days after he refused to vote with his fellow House Republicans to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The GOP wants to oust Mayorkas to punish the Biden administration over its handling of the U.S.-Mexico border. An impeachment vote fell just one vote short in the House on Tuesday. Gallagher was one of the GOP holdouts, sparking talk in Wisconsin that he could face a primary opponent. Gallagher didn’t mention the impeachment vote in a statement Saturday announcing his retirement, saying only that he doesn’t want to grow old in Congress.

