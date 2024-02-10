Iran marks the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution as tensions grip the wider Middle East

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran marked the 45th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution amid tensions gripping the wider Middle East over Israel’s continued war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Thousands of Iranians marched Sunday through major streets and squares decorated with flags, balloons and banners with revolutionary and religious slogans. In Tehran, crowds waved Iranian flags, chanted slogans, and carried placards with the traditional “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” written on them. Some burned U.S. and Israeli flags, a common practice in pro-government rallies. The anniversary came a month after a deadly attack by the extremist Islamic State group in the central city of Kerman left at least 95 people dead.

