No one hurt when small plane makes crash landing on residential street in suburban Phoenix

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — The pilot and lone passenger escaped injury when a small airplane made a crash landing on a residential street in a suburban neighborhood on the west edge of Phoenix. The single engine plane experienced mechanical problems shortly after takeoff from nearby Glendale airport when it landed on the street Saturday morning in Goodyear, south of Interstate 10. Police say the Cessna 172P struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle that suffered minimal damage but no one in the plane or on the ground was hurt. The street remained closed at midday. A police spokeswoman says the FAA is taking over the investigation of the crash.

