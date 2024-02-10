Pakistan hits back at criticism of election conduct and insists cellphone curbs were necessary
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has hit back at criticism over the conduct of its parliamentary elections, which were held amid sporadic militant attacks and an unprecedented suspension of all mobile phone services. It insists the vote was peaceful and successful. Saturday’s strongly worded reaction from the Foreign Ministry came after the U.S. State Department said Thursday’s vote was held under undue restrictions on freedoms of expression, association and peaceful assembly. The European Union has also said it regrets the lack of a level playing field. No political party has gained a simple majority in the election but independent candidates backed by imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan took a lead in the vote count.