Search continues for suspect in the fatal shooting of a Tennessee deputy; 2 related arrests made

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Law officers in eastern Tennessee are continuing their search for a man accused of fatally shooting one sheriff’s deputy and injuring another during a traffic stop. The sheriff in Blount County south of Knoxville says over $80,000 in reward money has been pledged for information leading to the arrest of 42-year-old Kenneth DeHart. Authorities have issued warrants charging DeHart with first-degree murder and other charges related to the Thursday evening shootings. Deputy Greg McCowan died from the shooting. The other wounded deputy has been released from the hospital. The sheriff’s office confirmed the search was ongoing Saturday.

