Trump says he warned NATO ally: Spend more on defense or Russia can ‘do whatever the hell they want’
By JILL COLVIN
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Republican front-runner Donald Trump says he warned NATO allies as president that he “would encourage” Russia “to do whatever the hell they want” to members who are “delinquent.” Trump’s comments Saturday were a ramping up of attacks on foreign aid and longstanding international alliances. Speaking at a rally in Conway, South Carolina, Trump recounted a story he has told before about a NATO member who confronted him over his threat not to defend members who fail to meet the trans-Atlantic alliance’s defense spending targets. But this time, Trump went further, saying had told the member that he would, in fact, “encourage” Russia to do as it wishes in that case.