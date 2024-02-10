Wife and daughter of John Gotti Jr. charged with assault after fight at high school game
LATTINGTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — The wife and daughter of John Gotti Jr., the namesake son of notorious New York mob boss John “Dapper Don” Gotti, are facing assault charges stemming from a fistfight with a woman at a high school basketball game on Long Island. Kimberly Gotti, 55, and her daughter Gianna Gotti, 25, are accused of assaulting the woman on Thursday night after she asked them to stop cursing at players from the bleachers. The woman says the pair punched her, pulled off her hat and wig and that additional people joined in the fracas. John Gotti Jr. says the woman punched his wife first.