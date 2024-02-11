Allies of ex-premier Imran Khan secure biggest share of seats in Pakistan’s final election tally

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s election body says independent candidates have secured the biggest number of parliamentary seats following last week’s polls. That means allies of former premier Imran Khan won more seats than the political parties who ousted him from power nearly two years ago. Last Thursday’s vote to choose a new parliament was overshadowed by allegations of vote-rigging, a mobile phone shutdown, and the exclusion of Khan and his party from the vote. Sunday’s final tally showed that independent candidates backed by his party secured 101 out of 266 seats in the National Assembly, or lower house of parliament.

