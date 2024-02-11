Beyoncé says new music, ‘Act II,’ will drop in March

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beyoncé is…. Back? After a Verizon commercial starring Beyoncé aired during the Super Bowl ended with the superstar saying “They ready, drop the new music,” the question became — was she serious? Later, a cryptic Instagram video with country iconography appeared on her page, teasing “act ii” on March 29. At the end of the clip, a plucky acoustic guitar riff plays, and Bey’s unmistakable voice kicks in. She sings, “This ain’t Texas / Ain’t no hold ’em / So lay your cards down down down,” in a Southern twang. Beyoncé’s 2022 album “Renaissance” is frequently referred to as “Act I: Renaissance.”

