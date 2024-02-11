Christopher Nolan, Celine Song, AP’s Mstyslav Chernov win at Directors Guild Awards

Christopher Nolan was awarded the top prize at the Directors Guild Awards for “Oppenheimer” Saturday in Los Angeles, solidifying his frontrunner status for next month’s Oscars. Other winners included Celine Song, for first time directorial achievement for her romantic drama “Past Lives,” and Mstyslav Chernov for the documentary “20 Days in Mariupol,” a joint project between The Associated Press and PBS “Frontline.” The Directors Guild of America also recognizes achievements in scripted and non-scripted television. Drama went to Peter Hoar for “The Last of Us” episode “Long, Long Time,” and the comedy to Christopher Storer for the “Fishes” episode of “The Bear.”

